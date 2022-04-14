Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $106,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $366.97 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.71 and a 200 day moving average of $394.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

