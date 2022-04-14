Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,116 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

