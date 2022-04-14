Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 942 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.