Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Abiomed stock opened at $304.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.91 and its 200-day moving average is $322.66. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

