Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.