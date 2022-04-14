Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

REKR opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $25.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 478.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

