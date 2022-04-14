Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

RGP stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $580.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $637,101. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,436,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 49,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

