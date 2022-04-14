Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,259,325.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.70. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.