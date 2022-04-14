Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Increases By 2,633.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 2,633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BLOZF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Cannabix Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

