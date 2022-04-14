Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Increases By 2,633.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 2,633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BLOZF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Cannabix Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.54.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.