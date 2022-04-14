Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.73.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$39.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 244.50.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

About Boralex (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.