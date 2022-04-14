Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 909.1% in March

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 909.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.