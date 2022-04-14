$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.