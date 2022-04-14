Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 84.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

