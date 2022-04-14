State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,683 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.