State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.89 Million in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.98. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.