State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.89 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGTI opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.