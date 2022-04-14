State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.89 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

SRC opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.