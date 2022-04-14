State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

