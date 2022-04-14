State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.90 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

