State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 8,018 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 173,793 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 166,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.