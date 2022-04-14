Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Neogen by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

