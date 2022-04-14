State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

