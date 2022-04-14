State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 569,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRDM stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.49 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

