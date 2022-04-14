State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after buying an additional 902,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,441,000 after buying an additional 121,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

