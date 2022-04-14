AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Lowered to $37.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMK. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

