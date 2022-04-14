State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,748 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

