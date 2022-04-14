APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,088,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

APi Group Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

