State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

