State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Heska worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. Heska Co. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,267.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

