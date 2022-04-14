Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

FHI opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $336,133.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

