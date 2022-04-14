State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,986 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 776,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 172,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 419,175 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

