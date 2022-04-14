State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.92 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of SJW Group worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW opened at $65.88 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.51.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

