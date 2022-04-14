Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 968.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

