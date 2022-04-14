MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,135.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,096.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,253.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

