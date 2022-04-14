StockNews.com Upgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

