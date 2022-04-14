Raymond James Trims LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Target Price to $59.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.64 on Monday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

