Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBGY. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PUBGY stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

