Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.93 ($35.79).

UN01 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €23.50 ($25.54) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.45) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($46.14).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

