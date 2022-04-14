Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will post $6.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $6.77 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.00.

NYSE:LAD opened at $293.52 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $358,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,576,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

