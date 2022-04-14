Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,994 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on XHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.