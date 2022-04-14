Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $199.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $187.99 and a 52 week high of $246.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.87.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

