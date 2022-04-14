Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.60% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

