151,883 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000.

BATS:BGLD opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

