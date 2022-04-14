Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.