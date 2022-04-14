Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $147,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 83.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 578.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nasdaq by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.61.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.87.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

