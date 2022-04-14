Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 9.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,171.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,961.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,915.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,221.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.