Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after buying an additional 555,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 227,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 390,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.