Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 260.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.