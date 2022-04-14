Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 260.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

