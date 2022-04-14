Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

