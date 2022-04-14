Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 727 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.16. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $155.52 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.